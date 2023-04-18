Luton will celebrate the coronation of King Charles with free family events (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Luton is set to celebrate the coronation of King Charles with a fun-packed weekend of free events.

From 10am on Saturday (May 6), a colourful parade of young people and volunteers from across Luton will march at St George’s Square to celebrate the different countries with links to the town.

The parade will be followed by a screening of the coronation on a big screen at 11am, with an Our Global Luton party that will include entertainment, food and activities. Attendees are invited to bring picnic food, or get food and drink from the stalls, town centre shops, and cafes to celebrate with the whole Luton community.

On Sunday (May 7), a Big Movie Coronation Lunch will be taking place at the new Hat Gardens Pocket Park in Bute Street. The day of family films will include Peter Rabbit 2, Moana, and The Lion King.

Robin Porter, Chief Executive of Luton Council, said: “It’s going to be another great weekend in Luton as we come together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles. It was a great honour for Luton that the King chose to visit us for one of his first visits as King and it was wonderful to see so many people turn out to greet him.

“Our Global Luton Party will be an opportunity for us to celebrate our links around the world and to watch the Coronation at a party with people from across our town. I’m also looking forward to The Big Movie Coronation Lunch, our first event at the new Hat Gardens in the town centre. Bring along a picnic and enjoy some great family films.”

Luton Rising, the council’s airport company, is sponsoring Our Global Luton party. Mark Turner, Service Director at Luton Rising added: "We are excited to be supporting this event. It was a great day when we welcomed the King aboard the new Luton DART last year and we are looking forward to celebrating his coronation. Luton Rising is proud to support community events across the town and this is a great chance to come together and celebrate an historic day.”

The timetable of events is:

Saturday, May 6 at St George’s Square, Luton

10am – Our Global Luton Parade, local young people and volunteers will parade from Market Hill to St George’s Square ending with a flag display in the square. The parade will be headed by Dohl Drummers, supported by UKCCA and will include local dancers.

11am – Watch the Coronation live on the Big Screen on St George’s Square

1pm to 4pm – Our Global Luton Party with local performers, food vans and free children’s entertainment funded by Luton BID including Glitter Arty face painting, art and storytelling from A Children’s Story, and Coronation-themed stilt walkers.

The Big Movie Coronation Lunch

Sunday, May 7 at Hat Gardens, Bute Street

Bring your own picnic and enjoy a day of family films:

10am – Peter Rabbit 2 (U)

12pm – Moana (PG)

2pm – The Lion King (PG)

Deck chairs and bean bags available whilst they last – organised by Luton Council.