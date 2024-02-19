Ray Lewis and the New Drifters will be headlining the Cali-R festival under The Big Top in Flitwick in June. Last year's event was a huge success and this year's promises to be even bigger

While almost all entertainment outlets went into freefall during lockdown, Dunstable’s legendary Cali-R hit new heights of success – and there’s a lot more to come this spring and summer, including June’s big festival Under The Big Top.

Promoter Sid Hudson is behind this remarkable story – it was he who started the first Cali-R reunion in 1997 to celebrate the glory days of the California Ballroom which was the heartbeat of Bedfordshire’s young people in the 60s and 70s.

And the music he – and so many others – love is Motown, Soul, Reggae, Jazz and Funk from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

Promoter Sid Hudson who lifted a national award for his work during the pandemic with his online show which attracted a global audience. He won gold as a business hero at the SME Luton & Beds Awards in 2021and silver at the SME National Awards at Wembley

Sid says: “During the pandemic we streamed every week and people took it to their hearts. In June we have our big festival under The Big Top featuring Ray Lewis and the New Drifters. Last year the show was a massive success and this year’s event will be even bigger.”

It will take place at Flitwick Lodge from 5pm to midnight and there will be two supporting acts in addition to Ray Lewis and the New Drifters.

Sid has a solid programme of Cali-R events lined up for the start of the year.

The first is on Saturday, March 16 at Flitwick’s Rufus Centre, and the next is at Luton’s Venue 360 in Gipsy Lane on Saturday, April 6.

In addition he puts on other well-attended theme nights. On Friday March 22, Sid will be presenting a Ska, Reggae and Mod night at the Hat Factory with special guest Andy Chesham.

And for those of you who love New Wave, Punk, Soul and 2-Tone, there’s a Monster 80’s Night at Luton’s Mecca Bingo in Skimpot Lane on Saturday, May 11.

