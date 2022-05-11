Luton Carnival makes welcome return for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Following a two-year absence due to the pandemic and seven year absence since the parade route came through the town centre, this year's Luton International Carnival will make a welcome return with a new route from Manor Park to St George's Square (subject to licence).

The parade will feature a spectacle of costumes, music and dance with professional groups from Luton, across the UK and special guests from Germany. The parade will also feature Luton Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons, deputy Leader Cllr Aslam Khan and chief executive Robin Porter in costume along with local amateur groups, schools and charities, offering a true snapshot of the town’s diverse and inclusive community.

This year's theme is 'Our World, Our Future', giving groups a wide range of creative expression and interpretation from celebrating the Queens Platinum Jubilee, the Commonwealth, and the beauty of nature to climate change and aspirations for our future.

Luton International Carnival makes a welcome return on June 4 as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The UK Centre for Carnival Arts (UKCCA) Associate Artistic director, Clary Salandy, said: "Carnival in Luton is an amazing participatory and inclusive experience. Our mission is to enrich the culture of Luton by presenting the highest quality Carnival Arts created in the heart of our diverse community. Carnival is for all, so we hope everyone will come along and enjoy the event."

A spokesman said: “UKCCA is excited to be back on the road hosting the 46th Luton International Carnival with support from primary funder Luton Rising. Other funders and supporters in the town include Luton BID, Luton Council, Love Luton and The Mall. But it would not be possible without the hundreds of returning volunteers who will take to the streets on June 4 to support the parade making a special day for all the family.

“Everyone is invited to Luton's biggest free family event; for more information, visit www.carnivalasts.org.uk or check our UKCCA's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“If you or your group would like to enter this year's parade, visit www.carnivalasts.org.uk to download an entry pack.”

