Luton charity group organises free family fun day for community - with arts and crafts and a bouncy castle

The group aims to bring people together
By Natalie Cummings
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:20 BST
A charity group in Luton has organised a family fun day this October.

We Care Charity Group will be running the fun day at Marsh House, Leagrave park (LU3 2SR) on October 7. The event is free to attend, and will run from 12pm to 6pm.

Food will be on sale, and activities at the event will include a bouncy castle, a football game with Luton’s Sundon Park Rangers, an egg and spoon race, tug of war, arts and crafts, live entertainment, numerous stalls, and more.

Filme image of children climbing a pirate-themed bouncy castle. Picture: HardyS/PixabayFilme image of children climbing a pirate-themed bouncy castle. Picture: HardyS/Pixabay
Filme image of children climbing a pirate-themed bouncy castle. Picture: HardyS/Pixabay
    The event is being sponsored by Luton Urban Radio.

    A spokesperson for the group said: “The event is being organised by our community group with the aim of bringing people together and celebrating all that our wonderful community has to offer. There will be fun activities for the family to enjoy, and we are expecting a diverse crowd of people from all walks of life.”

    For more information call 07831660158.

