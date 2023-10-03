Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity group in Luton has organised a family fun day this October.

We Care Charity Group will be running the fun day at Marsh House, Leagrave park (LU3 2SR) on October 7. The event is free to attend, and will run from 12pm to 6pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food will be on sale, and activities at the event will include a bouncy castle, a football game with Luton’s Sundon Park Rangers, an egg and spoon race, tug of war, arts and crafts, live entertainment, numerous stalls, and more.

Filme image of children climbing a pirate-themed bouncy castle. Picture: HardyS/Pixabay

Most Popular

The event is being sponsored by Luton Urban Radio.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The event is being organised by our community group with the aim of bringing people together and celebrating all that our wonderful community has to offer. There will be fun activities for the family to enjoy, and we are expecting a diverse crowd of people from all walks of life.”