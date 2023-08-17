Luton community celebrates Pakistan independence day

A community in Luton celebrated Pakistan’s 76th independence day with singing and cake.

Pakistan independence day celebrations took place on Monday (August 14) at the Luton Town Hall Chambers. The event featured the children of Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust in Luton singing the national anthem of Pakistan, and a cake was made for the occasion.

Guests in attendance included councillors Mohammed Aslam Khan, Javed Hussain, Saima Hussain, Amjid Ali, Zahoor Ahmed, Khtija Malik, and Rehana Awan. Former Mayors Mohammed Riaz & Tahir Mahmood Malik were also at the event, along with committee members of Luton’s Central Mosque.

Many guests attended Luton's Pakistan independence day celebrations

Celebrations on August 14 commemorate the day that Pakistan achieved independence in 1947.

Luton Deputy Mayor Cllr Zanib Raja said: “Freedom is the name of justice, equality, peace, and tranquillity. The freedom that is enjoyed in Pakistan today has come with many decades of struggle, blood, labour and sacrifice. In recent events, Pakistan experienced a trifecta of challenges, as political unrest, an economic crisis, and destructive floods gripped the nation.

“Economically, the country is grappling with severe inflation, a declining currency, and critically low foreign reserves, posing significant concerns for its financial stability. Let us pray these issues within the country are resolved to make it serene for the people of Pakistan.”