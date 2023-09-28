Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton’s Culture Trust has lots in store to commemorate Black History Month.

From theatre performances to a carnival masterclass, there are plenty of activities to get involved in. The Culture Trust will be running Black History-themed events from September 30 to October 28, exploring what it means to be black in Luton. Here are just some of the highlights of what is to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The season will begin with a performance of Macbeth, brought to the Hat Factory Arts Centre by an award-winning theatre company, New International Encounter. Three actors and musicians find inventive ways to tell this story in a funny and accessible way, unpacking the old tale with new meaning.

The Culture Trust's Macbeth event is just one of many that will be taking place to commemorate Black History Month

Most Popular

Macbeth’s running time is 50 minutes with no interval, and tickets cost £9 plus booking fees. The performance will run at 11.30 am and 2 pm on Saturday, September 30.

A Carnival Masterclass with Trinidadian Carnival artist Carl Gabriel will also be taking place at the Hat Factory Arts Centre. Carl creates large-scale sculptures, lovingly handcrafted through the art of traditional wire bending. One of Carl’s iconic pieces is on permanent display at the UK Centre for Carnival Arts centre on St Mary’s Road.

The workshop is suitable for 16+, and will be taking place on Saturday, October 7. Tickets, which cost £45 with a £2 booking fee, are currently selling quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also happening at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on Saturday, October 7, is a music night showcasing the talent of up-and-coming DJs from Luton and the surrounding areas. Live from the Hat Factory X Fresh Talent Showcase is inspired and influenced by electronic music of black origin.

The event will take place from 7pm to 11pm, and tickets cost £5 plus booking fees. The event is strictly 16+.

‘Barrel Children: The Families Windrush Left Behind’ peels back the layered tales of Caribbean youngsters who grew up away from their parents before migrating to join them in Britain. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 12, at the Hat Factory Arts Centre, and doors open at 7pm. Tickets, which cost £10 plus a £1 booking fee, are currently selling quickly.

The Culture Trust has partnered with local community activists and businesses to bring you an evening discussion about Being Black in Luton. Back by popular demand, this event will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, October 20, at the Hat Factory Arts Centre. The event is free, but booking is required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two instrument workshops will also be taking place at Stockwood Discovery Centre. A Steel Pan workshop will be taking place at multiple times on October 24 for £6 plus booking fees, and a child only African Drumming Workshop will be taking place at multiple times on Thursday, October 26, for £6 plus booking fees.

The month of celebrations will end with a Gospel Choir, which will run for two hours at the Hat Factory Arts Centre on Saturday, October 28. Tickets cost £15, and the event will begin at 7.30pm