Following a January break from events, Luton’s Hat Factory is back in action with a packed schedule of fun for you and the family this February.

Here is a highlight of what The Hat Factory will have to offer. To view a full list of events or to book tickets, visit the Culture Trust website.

On the first Thursday (February 2) of every month, the Hat Factory hosts a District Late programme where you can expect live music, arts and street food and drink from 5pm – 9pm. The event is free and ticketed, and the age suitability is 16+.

If you’re looking for enjoyable family entertainment, The Pied Piper Theatre Company is bringing ‘Burglar Bill’ to life with an exciting set design, puppets, and original music and songs. The event will run twice on Sunday (February 5) at 11:30am and 2pm.

The Bute Street Film Night offers a monthly “immersive film experience” of “specially curated short & art house films”. On Wednesday (February 8) at 7.30pm, The Culture Trust will be showing Sequin in a Blue Room (2019), with a running time of 1 hour 20 minutes. The age rating for the film is 18+.

On Friday (February 10) at 7.30pm, Mandala Theatre is presenting a tale of three boys existing within hostile environments. The running time is 70 minutes (with a 30 minute Q+A afterwards) and the age suitability is 13+ as it contains swearing, stylised violence and themes of mental health, trauma, suicide, death, homophobia and racism.

The Culture Trust’s ‘Feb Fest’ will take place across Luton’s Culture Trust venues. At the Hat Factory, you can expect to find events such as Matilda Musical Theatre Workshop for £5 each on Monday (February 13), the Imagination Station from Monday (February 13) to Friday (February 17), and Clay Play for £5 per child on Wednesday (February 15), amongst other planned activities. A full list of ‘Feb Fest’ activities across all Luton Culture Trust venues are available to view on the Culture Trust website.

The Cinema Classic pick for the month of February is Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008), starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger. In the movie, Batman sets out to destroy organised crime in Gotham for good – but encounters rising criminal mastermind The Joker, who thrusts Gotham into anarchy. The film will be shown at 7.30pm (with a running time of 2 hours 32 minutes) on Wednesday (February 22), and the film is rated a 12+.