From family films to 80s music and thought-provoking dance – The Hat Factory in Bute Street has plenty going on in March.

UTTER! Lutonia is an eclectic line-up of Spoken Word (and sometimes musical) talent from Luton, London and further afield. Acts such as Ozzlebox, Tim Jarvis and The Yes Mess will join together on Thursday (March 2) at 7:30pm. The event is strictly 16+ as the content may include adult themes and strong language.

On Saturday (March 4) from 8pm to 1am, DJs Sid Hudson (Cali R) and Andy Chesham (Vinyl Revelations) will be taking attendees back in time with their ‘Now That Is What We Call The 80s’ performance. A selection of the big tunes from that decade will be played, and tickets can be purchased in advance, or at the door. The event is strictly 18+, and ID will be required.

On Thursday (March 9), the Hat Factory will be hosting Kathak Monologues – two short Kathak dance pieces from a south Asian feminist perspective. The thought-provoking dance pieces explore the themes of cultural taboos, LGBTQ issues and domestic abuse. The event will begin at 7.30pm, and the age guidance is 10+.

Simply Deez Events’ International Women's Day celebration on Saturday (March 11) will take place from 12pm to 5pm. The event will feature ‘clothes swish/swop shop’ and will showcase a number of exhibitors and speakers, providing opportunities and a forum for women and organisations to network. The woman’s day showcase is suitable for all ages, and tickets can be purchased through the EventBrite website.

Family film club at the Hat Factory provides great entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. The handpicked film title for March is Kung Fu Panda (2008), which will be shown on Saturday (March 18) at 10.30am. Kung Fu Panda is rated PG.

Edinburgh Fringe Best newcomer nominee and New Act of the Year (NATYS) award winner Bilal Zafar has a brand-new show (Bilal Zafar: Care) that is coming to Luton’s Hat Factory on Friday (March 24). The show will begin at 8pm, and the age suitability is 14+.