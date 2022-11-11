If you’re looking for something to do this November, the Culture Trust have you covered.

Every month, The Hat Factory in Bute Street (Luton LU1 2EY) hosts workshops and fun events for the town. Here is a taste of what is to come:

Music

Here are some of the things that the Hat Factory have on offer this November

Most Popular

Vinyl Revelations presents the return of KING HAMMOND, featuring Grammy-winning front man Nick Welsh. The doors open at 7pm tonight (November 11) for strictly 18+, and tickets cost £17.50 (or £15 in advance).

Luton’s Culture Trust has invited leading promoters, producers, and artist collectives to bring you music talent from across the UK on Saturday (November 12) at 7pm. The running time is four hours and tickets cost £5. The event is strictly 16+ (With ID required), and over 18s must be wristbanded.

Basement Live/s November showcases the art of the Singer/Songwriter. Stripping back the music to the purity of a voice and an instrument, leaving just the beauty and soul in the songs written by these great performers. Join the Hat Factory on Saturday (November 26) at 7.30pm, to see the headline act (Lydia Prettyman), main support act (Abbie Gathard) and supporting acts (Carl Skinner, Lacey Rose) throughout the night. Tickets cost £5 and the event is strictly 16+ (With ID required), and over 18s must be wristbanded.

Theatre

Advertisement

Do you want an introduction to the magic of theatre? The Hat Factory is hosting two sessions for Thumbelina on Saturday (November 12) at 11.30am and 2pm. The age guidance is 2+ and their families, and tickets cost £9. After the show, there is a Q&A session with the performer to meet the puppets.

Inspired by the daytime raves of 1990s British Asian culture, Daytime Deewane explores the beauty and struggle of living with a multi-cultural identity as a teenager. The theatre show takes place at 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday (November 16) and includes a DJ mix merging soundscapes, dance music and spoken word. Tickets cost £10-£12 and the age suitability is 13+. There is also a Q&A afterwards in the performance space.

Film

On Thursday (November 17) at 7.30pm, The Culture Trust in partnership with Gayle is presenting 'Filmed with Love' - a regular film night celebrating Queer culture. This night’s film is Mixed Messages (2017), which is rated 18+. Tickets cost £7.

Advertisement

The Hat Factory also offer handpicked titles for the whole family to enjoy, screened on a Saturday morning. This month, the Family Film Club pick is Coco – and will be shown on Saturday (November 19) at 10.30am. The film is rated PG, and tickets cost £3.50 each (or four for £12)

Cinema Classics has become a regular film night at the Hat Factory, showing cult classics and fresh picks of celebrated cinema. On Wednesday (November 23) at 7:30pm, the Hat Factory will be showing Get Out (featuring Daniel Kaluuya). The film is rated 18, and tickets cost £8.