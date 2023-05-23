The Luton International Carnival procession route has been released as excitement builds for the annual festivities.

The carnival, which will take place on Sunday (May 28), will begin with pre-parade family entertainment at the Town Hall, Steel Pan Area. The Cardinal Newman School Steel Band and Urban Fox Orchestra Steel Band will be performing at intervals from 12noon to 2pm when the parade arrives.

Activities at St George’s Square will begin from noon with Children’s Under the Sea crafts in The Mall Atrium. Outside on the square, activities from noon to 1.45pm include NGYT (Next Generation Youth Theatre) Tale Shakers, Global Groove Puppets, and DJ Papa Scooby.

Luton Carnival 2022

Hosted by Skill Lab, The Hat District will have a family funfair at Bute St Car Park next to the Hat Factory from 12noon. Outside of the Hat Factory, various activities including Moko Jumbie, Skill Lab, and Steel Pan In Motion will be on offer from noon to 2.45pm.

The parade will be launched at 1pm by the Mayor of Luton, the Chair of Luton Rising, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire and the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, and will set off outside the University of Bedfordshire STEM Building on Park Street. It will then make its way through the town centre stopping at St George’s Square performance area, where the parade groups will showcase their costumes and performances at 2.30pm.

The parade will make its way to Guildford Street for a second showcase performance at the Hat District performance area for 3pm.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Chair of the Board of Directors of Luton Rising, said: “Luton Rising is delighted to be able to support this important event in the town’s calendar. Not only does it give different communities the opportunity to showcase their vibrancy and culture, and it creates a positive feeling for the whole town as we rub shoulder-to-shoulder with each other.”

The map for the upcoming Luton International Carnival starts at 1pm on Park Street

African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust Charity, Cambridge Children’s Hospital, Group World of Faith Centre, and more will be involved with the festivities. Food and ice cream will be available from 12noon, and toilets, first aid, and British Sign Language interpreters will be spread across the route.

Visit the UK Centre for Carnival Arts’ website to keep up to date with Luton Carnival updates.