Luton-Irish band release debut EP
For the Luton-based band, London belongs to the emigrants: the Irish, the Jamaicans, the people whose sweat and tears built the city.
Missing The Ferry’s tunes are formed in the council estates shadowed by the imperialist statues of control; London - a glorious melting pot of frenzy and freedom.
The five songs represent themes of displacement, detachment and a search for belonging - economic necessity forcing rural people to travel hundreds of miles into inner city lives and the unrecorded effects this had on mental health.
For Missing The Ferry, the second-generation Irish, London was football, fags and freedom. Love, hate, gentrification - forcing emigrant communities out - and yet we still find refuge, music and pints in London town....with one eye on the last train back to Luton obviously.
‘Lonely Londoners EP’ is available from Bandcamp, all major streaming platforms and physical CD from Saturday 1st June 2024. To celebrate, they launch the EP at the famous Cock Tavern, London Euston from 7.30pm that evening with support from Broken Forest and Hen McGoldrick.
You can also support the band locally on Friday 21st June as they headline the Hat Factory with support from fellow Lutonians Joe Cullen and a DJ set from Vandalism Begins at Home.