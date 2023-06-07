Luton Pride 2023: Local and international acts ready to take to the stage

The Pride in Luton festival returns this June with a wide variety of entertainment in store.

After hosting the first Luton Pride festival in June 2022, the event will return on Thursday (June 22) to Saturday (June 24) with support from EasyJet Holidays.

The newly formed Hat Gardens stage will host up and coming local performers. The Big Hat Factory Community Choir will begin the Hat Gardens performances at 2pm, followed by Ukulele Kris performing Eurovision covers at 2.45pm.

Luton's Pride 2023 will be celebrated with hours of entertainment

Barnfield College duo Katie and Dylan will take to the stage at 3.15pm, and the super singing duo act will be followed by Luton Music Service’s LYRA band - made up of 13 musicians at 4pm. At 4.30pm, students from Luton Sixth Form College will be closing the Pride Presenting stage with an upbeat set.

Six hours of entertainment and activist speeches will also be taking place on the Luton Pride Main Stage. Drag sensation Asifa Lahore returning to host from 1pm to 7pm, and at 1.15pm Luton born and former Union J member Jaymi Hensley will open Pride with a fantastic set of songs.

At 1.55pm, drag queen family Haus of Grande will be performing acrobatics and lip-syncing. Luton born musician and activist Mazzy will follow at 2.30pm. Toe-tapping Harry Jordan and her band will be bringing country cow-girl to Luton Pride at 3.20pm. Queer Australian pop singer songwriter Tin will also be performing at 3.55pm.

Breakthrough UK singer-songwriter Woseley will be blending contemporary R&B and synth-pop at 4.35pm. All-female/non-binary theatre and cabaret company Pecs Drag have been creating critically acclaimed shows for the LGBTQ+ community since 2013, and will perform at 5.05pm.

Amrick Channa is a Dynamic House music vocalist who will be on stage at 5.40pm. Headline act Stooshe are set to follow, and will take to the stage at 6.10pm. A number of activists have also been invited to make speeches throughout the event.

Community information stalls, craft stalls and a street food market will also play a part in creating a family-friendly fun day.

Kelsie Holdstock, Chair of Pride, said “We are beyond proud to announce our line-up for Pride in Luton 2023. We have worked hard to create a line-up that is not only bigger and better than ever but also representative of Luton’s diverse and creative communities.

"Pride in Luton is giving a platform to as many LGBTIQ+ artists, activists and performers as possible while putting on an event that the whole town feels welcome to enjoy.”

The 2022 Luton Pride also featured a number of incredible speakers and performers. Cllr Javeria Hussain said: “we are delighted to be supporting what promises to be another spectacular Pride in Luton event. It’s another chance for us to say thank you to everyone for your support of our airport and we wish you a fabulous day”