Pride will be back in this town this summer – and promises to be bigger and better.

More than 2,000 people turned out to the Hat District to Luton’s first ever Pride event in June last year.

Now Pride in Luton is set to expand the celebrations with a vigil on Thursday (June 22), a community Hat District cleanup from 12pm to 2pm on Friday (June 23), and the main Pride event on Saturday (June 24).

A secondary stage will be added to Hat Gardens, with theatre, choirs, and up and coming talent from Luton. The main stage will be in the heart of the Hat District, with international acts performing, along with offers of arts and crafts, a teenage zone, family zone, parent zone and community zone. A larger food and LGBTQ+ craft market will also be included in the festivities.

Kelsie Holdstock-Rose, Chairperson of Pride in Luton said “We are delighted that Pride is returning to Luton in June 2023. Since last year’s amazing event, the committee has been working hard to pull together a festival like no other, one that’s inclusive and representative of Luton.

"Pride will start with a vigil to remember LGBTIQ+ people across the world whose lives were taken too soon. This year we will reflect and acknowledge the struggles that many face in being able to truly be themselves. The vigil will take place on Thursday, June 22, with the main Pride day taking place on Saturday, June 24, so get the date in your diaries now.

“Pride couldn’t happen without our supporters and we are delighted that many have returned to sponsor us again in making history, including Luton Rising, Luton BID, The Mall Luton, along with new supporters such as Volker Highways and Mecca Bingo Luton amongst many others.”