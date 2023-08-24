This event will be hosted by Mr Cee, live PAs from Vivian “Sugar Love” Jones and Lickle Jay and spoken word from Veronica E-Poet. Music on the night from Luton Urban Radio’s, Ricky Ninja, Lovelite and K-Splash.

Early-bird tickets available until 11th of September priced at - Cabaret and Caribbean dinner tickets £20, Cabaret only £10. After this date - Cabaret and Caribbean dinner tickets £25, Cabaret only £15. Tickets can be purchased online www.getyourtickets.co.uk or please contact us at [email protected] or call 07725720802 for other available outlets/further information.