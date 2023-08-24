Luton Urban Radio Windrush75 Cabaret
After the successful Windrush day event at Luton Mall back in June this year, Luton Urban Radio invites you to a night of entertainment to celebrate the 75th Anniversary Windrush at night of cabaret entertainment on the 7th October taking place at Club Lewsey, Pastures Way, Luton LU4 0PF.
This event will be hosted by Mr Cee, live PAs from Vivian “Sugar Love” Jones and Lickle Jay and spoken word from Veronica E-Poet. Music on the night from Luton Urban Radio’s, Ricky Ninja, Lovelite and K-Splash.
Early-bird tickets available until 11th of September priced at - Cabaret and Caribbean dinner tickets £20, Cabaret only £10. After this date - Cabaret and Caribbean dinner tickets £25, Cabaret only £15. Tickets can be purchased online www.getyourtickets.co.uk or please contact us at [email protected] or call 07725720802 for other available outlets/further information.