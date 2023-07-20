Luton AfroFest 2023 will be bringing free family fun to Luton on Saturday (July 22) to celebrate African culture in the town.

Stockwood Park on Farley Hill Road will host the festival from 12pm until 8pm and will feature music, dance and poetry performances, a fashion show with traditional African clothes, and entertainment for children.

AfroFest is organised by the charity Unika, and will also have food, drink and art stalls.

Luton Afro Fest poster. Pic: Unika

The festival has worked in partnership with Luton organisations including Luton Rising, The Mall, NHSGiveBlood, Pamtengo Radio Station, AfroDisco Radio, Bedfordshire Police, and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue to put the free event on for the community.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Luton AfroFest which is a fantastic celebration of the rich and wonderful African culture across our super diverse and vibrant town.

“Revenue from our airport is invested straight back into Luton communities and also helps to ensure family events like this one can continue to take place in our town throughout the year for everyone to enjoy. Please pop down if you are free on Saturday.”

A statement from Luton AfroFest said: “In addition to the music, there will also be a variety of other activities at Luton AfroFest, including local businesses and service providers giving out information and advice to attendees.

“Our event will promote equality and diversity, community social cohesion, and help build stronger communities.”