Lutan’s Kenyan community celebrated its heritage with a barbecue and sports day.

The Luton, Dunstable and Surrounding Kenyan Community (LDSKC) event took place at the Studham sports ground on Saturday (July 1).

Activities included a football competition, dancing, egg and spoon races, sprints, relay races, and tug of war. The event also featured a nyama choma barbecue, which was cooked by the men.

The Studham event was attended by MP Andrew Selous.

Sally Grant, founder of the self-funded community, said: “When we come together for nyama choma, we cook the meat on the skullet. The men enter the kitchen and they cook together. When they do this, it shows that they are able to interact together, relate to one another and discuss issues whilst cooking for the community.”

The group formed prior to the Covid pandemic, and the number of event attendees has since grown to around 300 people.

Sally added: “We experience so many negatives, so we come together to spread the wide love and reflect on the togetherness.”

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, attended and said: “I have attended a number of Luton and Dunstable and surrounding area Kenyan community forum events. They are always great fun and I salute what this group does to provide support for each other as well as good community role models.”

Through the non-profit Kenyan community forum, Sally aims to empower and advocate for youths.

She added: “We have a large Kenyan community who came to the UK and are living in the area. Because our children are born in this country, we like to teach them what we do as a community together. We need one another, so our children can start having that community, love and peace. We are a harmony, and we are one.

"Our children mirror us, anything we played the children wanted to be involved in. All of our children love playing football, and we want to show that even if you are playing against one another – you are from the same family, and it’s all about love and fun.”

