An innovative pop-up art show is coming to Luton on the day of the autumnal equinox.

On Saturday, September 23, St Mary's church will host an arts festival – Equinoks – with an international group of improvisational musicians from Japan, USA, Germany and from around the UK.

They will descend into the glorious interiors of St Mary's church in the town centre, accompanied by a selection of short films and animations by UK and international film-makers and a display of artworks by Luton and Hertfordshire fine artists.

Improvised music and arts at St Mary's

It will feature acoustic performances by acclaimed British and international free improvisers, many of whom are members of the longest running improvised event mopomoso, established by the late John Russell, as well as several Luton’s improvisers.

The afternoon will be full of acoustic and free jazz performances, and a unique collection of ceramic and photographic collections.

The free spirited, musical performances, using a variety of classical, improvised and electronic instruments, will be accompanied by a display of ceramic and photographic work by Luton and Hertfordshire artists Faye Munroe, Claire Davies and Anna Fairchild and interwoven by screenings of short films and animations by film-makers both local and international.

Early bird tickets are on sale on Eventbrite. Find out more about the event online.