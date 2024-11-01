Miss Disco record timeless hidden treasure for debut single

Luton singer Sue Darwar’s band Miss Disco have teamed-up with veteran songwriter-producer and broadcaster Mark Wesley to record their debut single ‘One Step (After Another)’ - fifty years after the song was originally written.

Miss Disco, the UK’s top disco revue band, have spent the past decade performing disco’s greatest hits at festivals such as Glastonbury and Heritage Live. But they’d never considered releasing original material until Wesley contacted them to ask if they’d be interested in recording a song he’d written back in 1974, just as the disco phenomenon was beginning to spread across the world.

As one of the six Radio Luxembourg DJs in the 1970s, Wesley also wrote and produced records for a variety of record companies’ artists, including The Philadelphia Flyers, Leroy Brown and The Miracle Workers, amongst many others.

Wesley eventually self-produced a demo of ‘One Step (After Another)’ in November 1976, complete with a full orchestra at huge expense. He was confident it could be a big disco hit, but his plans were scuppered by the emergence of punk.

Wesley said, “The Sex Pistols’ ‘Anarchy In The UK’ was still ringing in everybody’s ears by the time I started hawking my demo to the various record companies I was working with in early 1977. Unfortunately for me, all they wanted to hear at that moment in time was punk’s next big thing. As they say, timing is everything, so I reluctantly shelved the project and moved on.”

Now, though, nearly fifty years later, ‘One Step (After Another)’ has finally found its home with Miss Disco.

As a long-time fan of the group, Wesley’s lightbulb moment occurred whilst attending one of their concerts. “It seemed such a blindingly obvious idea, it’s a wonder I didn’t think of it before,” he says. “My song has the provenance of an original disco track written and produced for those times, so this has given Miss Disco the opportunity to record an original song that came authentically from the seventies to fit seamlessly into their set list. And of course, it’s a song they can call their own.”

Luton resident Darwar (aka Susan Pinky) said, “As a busy live band, we’d never stopped to consider the possibility of becoming recording artists. However, a chance conversation with the editor at Blues & Soul magazine convinced us to go for it. And we’re so glad that we did, the whole experience has been fantastic.”

Miss Disco's lead singer, Luton resident Sue Darwar.

Towards the end of the single’s recording sessions, which were produced by Miss Disco’s keys player marc Rapson, the band played a work-in-progress mix to Wesley. Darwar said, “We kept the melody from the original demo exactly the same, but we changed the music to better suit how we naturally sound as a live band, so we weren’t entirely sure how Mark would react to what we’d come up with. Thankfully, he loved it and, as a producer himself, suggested a couple of great ideas which proved to be the icing on the cake.”

Wesley said, “As soon as I heard it I thought to myself, ‘Wow, they’ve absolutely nailed it!’. After all these years, I’d truly resigned myself to the song never seeing the light of day, so Miss Disco have made an old songwriter very happy!”

Released 18th October, the single has since led to Miss Disco gracing the front cover of the new issue of the legendary Blues & Soul magazine, had radio airplay around the world and received a glowing endorsement from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, who hailed the single on social media as “Fab-u-lous! A disco classic if ever there was one!”

Miss Disco’s ‘One Step (After Another)’ is available now on all streaming and download platforms. For more details to go www.missdisco.co.uk