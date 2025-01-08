Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you have one of these ten records in your vinyl collection, you could be sitting on gold 💲

2024 was another good year for vinyl sales in the United Kingdom.

The beloved format was responsible for the continued growth of music sales, which hit a 20 year high last year.

But for those looking to make some money from their collection, for whatever reason, there are 10 records that might be in your collection worth a considerable amount.

That is according to the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association (ERA) in their end-of-year report, stating that the sales of the somewhat expensive to press format accounted for £196m of the gross amount made from music sales last year.

The growth of the format also increased once again, with the study stating that the format saw an increase in demand by 10.5% last year, propelled no doubt by the number of variants that Taylor Swift released for her most recent album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ while a number of other acts have now opted to release on vinyl owing to its collectable appeal.

Anoraks, including myself (I’ll be the first to admit it), have long been plundering the depths of vinyl crates across the United Kingdom, looking to either complete collections or to unearth that rarity - which in this writers case, is an original pressing of ‘Loveless’ on vinyl by My Bloody Valentine.

If only I had one of the 10 records that are worth a considerable amount in the United Kingdom to barter with; at least, according to research conducted by A2D2, who developed the A2D2 Stream, complimenting your analogue format with a digital means to connect your turntable to smart speakers to allow wireless playing of all your favourites.

So what according to the company are considered the most lucrative records you might have in your collection? But a word of caution before you head off to Discogs; the prices mentioned are for those items in mint condition - no scratches on the vinyl itself and no dog eared corners on the record jacket!

What are the 10 most valuable vinyl records to own in 2025?

The Beatles – The White Album (Up to £10,000)

The Beatles 'White Album' is one of two records considered incredibly valuable in the United Kingdom, according to a study by A2D2. | Getty Images

A masterpiece of musical history and the pinnacle of vinyl collecting, ‘The White Album’ by The Beatles holds legendary status. Early pressings with low serial numbers, the original Apple logo, and pristine gatefold covers are highly coveted. For collectors, it’s the ultimate prize—sometimes commanding prices of up to £10,000.

Complex – Complex (Up to £10,000)

Few albums capture the essence of rarity like Complex’s self-titled debut. This psychedelic progressive rock gem was pressed in a run of just 99 copies. One mint-condition copy, initially purchased for only £1, later sold for an astounding £10,000, solidifying its place as one of the holy grails of vinyl collecting.

Dark – Round the Edges (Up to £8,350)

Dark’s ‘Dark Round the Edges’ is the stuff of legend among collectors, with only 40 copies ever produced. This ultra-rare album, known for its haunting melodies and intricate gatefold cover, is highly sought after. A mint-condition copy could fetch as much as £8,350, making it a crown jewel for serious enthusiasts.

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin (Up to £7,100)

Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin - mint copies of the band's debut are said to be worth up to £7,100. | Getty Images

The debut album from Led Zeppelin isn’t just a landmark in rock history—it’s a treasure for vinyl collectors. First pressings with turquoise lettering and the rare "Superhype" credit are highly valued. In 2013, one sold for £7,100, proving that the band’s legacy continues to resonate with fans and collectors alike.

A Fleeting Glance – A Fleeting Glance (Up to £6,400)

A true enigma in vinyl collecting, ‘A Fleeting Glance’ by the band of the same name is so rare that fewer than five copies are believed to exist. The scarcity of this psychedelic progressive rock album has driven its value sky-high, with the most recent sale approaching £6,400.

The Beatles – Please Please Me (Up to £6,000)

Early UK pressings of The Beatles’ ‘Please Please Me’ with the iconic black-and-gold Parlophone label are among the most treasured vinyl records. These first editions, which launched one of the most influential bands in history, can fetch up to £6,000 in mint condition.

Sex Pistols – God Save the Queen (Up to £6,000)

The iconic cover design for Sex Pistols' hallowed, somewhat controversial work, 'God Save The Queen,' and it's quick withdrawal from initial sale has made original pressing worth quite the amount. | Getty Images

Few records are as iconic—or as controversial—as the Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save the Queen.’ A&M’s initial pressing was swiftly withdrawn, making surviving copies extraordinarily rare. For punk collectors, a first pressing of this rebellious anthem is worth as much as £6,000.

Joy Division – An Ideal For Living (Up to £4,700)

Joy Division’s debut EP, ‘An Ideal For Living,’ is a cornerstone of post-punk history. With only 1,000 copies pressed and a provocative cover design, it’s a must-have for collectors. Mint-condition copies have sold for up to £4,700, underlining its significance in the punk canon.

Johann Strauss II – Waltzes by Johann Strauss Jr. (Up to £4,400)

Classical music meets pop art in this rare 1956 release featuring Andy Warhol’s striking cover design. A prized find for art and music collectors alike, this recording of Johann Strauss Jr.’s waltzes performed by the Century Symphony Orchestra is valued at up to £4,400 in mint condition.

Leaf Hound – Growers of Mushroom (Up to £4,100)

Leaf Hound’s ‘Growers of Mushroom’ is a psychedelic rock treasure celebrated for its rarity and influence. Once hailed as the most collectible rock record by Q Magazine, mint-condition copies of this ground-breaking album are known to sell for as much as £4,100, making it an essential piece for serious collectors.

Do you own any of the vinyl on this list, or do you think that original pressing of My Bloody Valentine’s ‘Loveless’ should have been included on this list? Let us know your thoughts and your recent vinyl discoveries by leaving a comment down below.