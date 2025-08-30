After almost three decades of entertaining music lovers and giving hopefuls, both in the world of TV and music, a chance to cut their teeth, MTV UK has finally come to an end.

Though the television channel will remain on our airwaves, those distinctly British productions will no longer feature on our screens, after parent company Paramount made the call to end them after more than 25 years of local programming.

For many of a certain age, we still recall the thrill of coming home after school in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, or going to a friend’s house if you couldn’t afford Sky or Cable TV, and investing our time that should have been spent on homework instead watching ‘Hitlist UK’ - or a personal favourite of mine, ‘So 90s.’

The network also happened to be the place where some of the UK’s biggest household names first ventured into the world of presenting, and while some may have fallen off the map, others have continued to have a steady flow of work, with some even becoming names on US television.

Join me as we bid farewell to MTV UK in its more familiar guise, and a toast to these 13 names that passed the halls of their offices in Camden Town over the years.

1 . Cat Deeley Cat Deeley became an instant star on MTV's flagship show, Hitlist UK, from 1998 to 2002. After leaving the network, she landed a major prime-time slot on SM:TV Live and later moved to the US to host the reality dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance, earning multiple Emmy nominations | David Tonge/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Donna Air From 1997 to 1999, Donna Air was a familiar face on MTV, hosting popular shows like The Big Breakfast. Her effortless cool and bubbly personality made her a perfect fit for the network's style-conscious audience. Since her time at MTV, Donna has pursued a multifaceted career as an actress, model, and television personality. | JMEnternational/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Richard Blackwood A man of many talents, Richard Blackwood was the host of MTV Select from 1996 to 1999, where his quick wit and engaging interviews made him a hit. After his time at MTV, Blackwood embarked on a successful acting career, most notably starring as the villainous Vincent Hubbard in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. | JMEnternational/Getty Images Photo Sales