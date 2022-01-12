Operatic treat for Luton-based homelessness charity

Enjoy an evening out at the opera this winter while helping a Luton-based cause.

The masquerade-themed gala promises to be a joyous occasion of light and professionally sung opera, while raising funds for homelessness charity, NOAH Enterprise.

Organised by the Luton Circle of the Catenian Association, Provincial President Dennis Cooper said: “As a Catholic organisation, we are delighted to be able to support the work of NOAH. We are sincerely grateful to the professional opera singers and volunteers for helping us stage what will be a light-hearted and enjoyable evening, whilst raising funds to help those less fortunate in our local area.”

Attendees are invited to bring along their most captivating masquerade masks, as prizes will be given to audience members wearing the best masks. A song will also be up for auction, where audience members can bid for their favourite opera song to be performed at their table.

Lisa Seccombe, Head of Fundraising at NOAH, said: “We are overjoyed to have the support of the Luton Circle of the Catenian Association. We appreciate fundraising efforts of all levels, but this event is truly something special. We are all very much looking forward to this joyful event and more importantly, the positive impact the money raised will have on our clients and services.”

The show will be at Holy Ghost Parish Centre, Luton on February 26, doors open 6.45pm.