Outdoor theatre comes to Luton as audience must follow the story around the town centre

Promenade theatre is coming to Luton this week.

But When? is an outdoor performance that uses headsets allowing audiences to follow four friends on their journey back to each other after a long separation period due to lockdown and the restrictions of 2020.

The sound-led experience, physical movement and interactive activities combine in a unique total theatre experience. Made through collaborative workshops with local young people, But When? explores life in lockdown and the joy of reconnecting.

The show starts at the Hat Factory Arts Centre before moving round the town centre.

Presented by Tangled Feet, But When? is a co-production with Next Generation Youth Theatre & The Culture Trust Supported by Steel Charitable Trust & Arts Council England.

Co-artistic director Nathan Curry said: "We are thrilled to announce Munotida Chinyanga is directing this multi-disciplinary collaborative performance, which will be experienced in promenade around Luton town centre.

"Placing young people and their experiences of lockdown front and centre, this is a chance to hone in on stories and conversations that haven’t been heard.”