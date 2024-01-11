Attendees at last year's celebrations in Luton. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Pride in Luton is gearing up for LGBT History Month in February – and there are plenty of ways for queer people and allies to celebrate.

Working in partnership with the Culture Trust, Pride in Luton has got all sorts going on for LGBTIQ+ people and allies to get involved with. On February 1, the new LGBTIQ+ Space in the Hat Factory Arts Centre will be unveiled after two years in the making. Through Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation funding, the old vaults have been transformed into a multi-functional space.

On February 2, there will be a comedy gala from 8pm, featuring some of the top LGBTIQ+ comedians like Joe Sutherland, Shelf (a double act made up of comedians Rachel WD and Ruby Clyde) and Mark Cram who won Bedford Comedian of the year in 2023.

Fancy dancing the night away? The Hat Factory will turn into a mini club on February 10 as The Fat Britney takes to the decks.

Throughout the month, educational talks and support groups will also be going on, including the monthly Trans+ admin support group.

Children aged three to eight years old can also get in on the fun: over the half term, the Palaver Party! will grace the Hat Factory and put on an inclusive family disco on February 25. Expect performances, costume-making, party games, sing-a-longs and plenty of glitter.

Pride in Luton’s fundraising quiz will wrap up the festivities on February 29 to raise donations to help the pride festival return in July.

Rosie Bensu, chair of Pride in Luton, said: “With an increase of hate crime against the LGBTIQ+ community we need to be visible, proud and say enough is enough. We need our allies to support with this and we welcome anyone who is an ally to any of the events we have planned for February. After signing a partnership agreement with the Culture Trust last June, this February is a real example of how collectively we can make the town a more inclusive and accepting place.”