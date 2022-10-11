Pride in Luton: Join visit to the UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JUNE 8: A lesbian couple hold hands during the annual Gay Pride rally, on June 8, 2007 Tel Aviv, Israel's most cosmopolitan city. Thousands of alternative lifestyle Israelis took advantage of the mild summer weather to celebrate sexual freedom amidst calls from Jewish, Muslim and Christian religious leaders to ban a similar rally in Jerusalem later this month. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

Pride in Luton is inviting you to join in a visit to the UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum this weekend.

The team is set to head to Queer Britain in London on Sunday, October 16, and is asking anyone who would like to come along to join them at Luton Railway Station.

They will be meeting at 1.30pm for the 1.42pm train into St Pancras, London.

The plan for the day is to visit the nearby Camley Street Natural Park or grab a bite to eat at the Canopy Market with food and craft stalls, after an hour in the exhibition.

Most Popular

The suggested return train back to Luton from St Pancras is at 5.14pm, but attendees are welcome to leave earlier or later if they’d like.

The cost for an adult return is £11.80, whilst a return for a child is £5.90 (Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).

Camley Street Natural Park and Queer Britain are free to enter, but donations are appreciated.

Pride in Luton, a voluntary organisation to support the LGBTQ+ community in Luton, is arranging the trip after successfully organising the very first Pride in Luton event in June.

Advertisement

A Big Gay Family Picnic followed at Stockwood Discovery Centre on September 4. Activities included face painting and live music performances.

The organisation is now fundraising to support Pride in Luton to return for a second year in 2023.