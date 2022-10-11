Pride in Luton: Join visit to the UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum
The organised trip follows two successful Luton Pride events, earlier in the year
Pride in Luton is inviting you to join in a visit to the UK’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ museum this weekend.
The team is set to head to Queer Britain in London on Sunday, October 16, and is asking anyone who would like to come along to join them at Luton Railway Station.
They will be meeting at 1.30pm for the 1.42pm train into St Pancras, London.
The plan for the day is to visit the nearby Camley Street Natural Park or grab a bite to eat at the Canopy Market with food and craft stalls, after an hour in the exhibition.
The suggested return train back to Luton from St Pancras is at 5.14pm, but attendees are welcome to leave earlier or later if they’d like.
The cost for an adult return is £11.80, whilst a return for a child is £5.90 (Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).
Camley Street Natural Park and Queer Britain are free to enter, but donations are appreciated.
Pride in Luton, a voluntary organisation to support the LGBTQ+ community in Luton, is arranging the trip after successfully organising the very first Pride in Luton event in June.
A Big Gay Family Picnic followed at Stockwood Discovery Centre on September 4. Activities included face painting and live music performances.
The organisation is now fundraising to support Pride in Luton to return for a second year in 2023.