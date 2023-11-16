Singer Aled Jones to perform at free festive event near Luton
Singer Aled Jones MBE is set to perform at a Christmas event near Luton next month.
On Thursday, December 7, Aled will sing at a festive event at Millfield Greenretirement village in Caddington. The event, from 2pm until 4pm, will have Santa’s grotto, a choir and treats. The day will feature a live performance by singer and presenter Aled Jones, who is best known for rendition of Walking in The Air from the 1980s film, The Snowman.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Those interested in attending the Christmas event can register their attendance by calling01582 287360, or visiting this link.
Scott McCartney, village manager at Millfield Green, said: “The event is open to both residents and their families, as well as those from the surrounding area. Caddington represents a vibrant intergenerational community, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to unite people of all ages for a truly special performance by Aled Jones and a lot of fun.”