He will perform his rendition of ‘Walking in The Air’ from The Snowman

Aled Jones attends the ITV Gala at London Palladium. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Singer Aled Jones MBE is set to perform at a Christmas event near Luton next month.

On Thursday, December 7, Aled will sing at a festive event at Millfield Greenretirement village in Caddington. The event, from 2pm until 4pm, will have Santa’s grotto, a choir and treats. The day will feature a live performance by singer and presenter Aled Jones, who is best known for rendition of Walking in The Air from the 1980s film, The Snowman.

Those interested in attending the Christmas event can register their attendance by calling01582 287360, or visiting this link.