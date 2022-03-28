TOWIE star joins other celebrities to help launch Luton's revamped Mecca Bingo
Dan Edgar, Michelle Heaton, Abs, Ben Ofoedu and Sabrina Washington join the celebrations
A number of celebrities helped get the party started at the grand opening celebration of Mecca Bingo's state-of-the-art revamped Luton venue on Saturday evening.
TOWIE's Dan Edgar joined Michelle Heaton, Abs, Ben Ofoedu and Sabrina Washington for eyes down at the Skimpot Road site following a multi-million pound renovation and months of building work.
After cutting the ribbon to the club, Dan was spotted getting into the game alongside bingo fans at the event. Later in the night, Michelle, Abs, Ben and Sabrina had the crowd on their feet with performances of classic Mis-Teeq, Phats and Small and Liberty X tunes.
The upgraded venue boasts an all-new, modern design – featuring larger bingo tables, a contemporary layout and stylish design touches, plus enhanced audio and visuals. The club will host regular live entertainment and event nights, spanning music, comedy, tribute nights and more.