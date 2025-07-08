Your travel options ahead of TRNSMT 2025, as industrial actions strikes during this year’s festival

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival goers are undertaking last-minute planning ahead of the first day of TRNSMT 2025.

However, with the advent of a rail strike taking place, your usual methods of getting to Glasgow Green may be affected.

Here’s a look at the alternative methods of getting to TRNSMT 2025, for those in Glasgow and for those who are coming further afield.

As of writing, it’s only three sleeps until the first day of TRNSMT 2025 arrives at Glasgow Green this year, with thousands set to see 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, and more this weekend.

By now you’ve hopefully decided what to bring and what to ditch to avoid being turned away at the gates this year, and you’ve only a matter of days left to plan who you truly want to see, set clashes and all, after the release of this year’s timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those outside of Glasgow, there's just one thing left to sort: getting to Glasgow Green.

For those who have made the pilgrimage time and time again in previous years, however, things have changed a little bit in 2025. While getting to the festival site by Subway was an easy option, there is set to be ongoing industrial action over the course of the festival, leaving one of your travel options unavailable.

Not to fear, though! For those without local knowledge, we’ve pulled together the alternative options to get to Glasgow Green this year, including those who don’t want to stump up the cash for multi-storey car parks and want to do the green thing by leaving their car at home.

We’ve also taken a look at what times the shows are set to end, so you can time your next port of call in a timely manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, here’s how you can get to TRNSMT 2025 this weekend despite the ongoing strikes in the city.

What industrial action is taking place that could affect train journeys to TRNSMT 2025?

With Subway strikes taking place across the festival's weekend, here's a look at the other ways to get to TRNSMT at Glasgow Green this year. | Canva

Over 100 Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) workers on the Glasgow Subway, members of Unite the Union, are set to strike on July 11, 12, and 13, 2025. This action will coincide directly with the TRNSMT music festival and is expected to cause major disruption, potentially bringing the subway service to a complete halt during these days. The dispute is over pay and working conditions, with Unite claiming understaffing issues.

While the Glasgow Subway is distinct from the main national rail network (ScotRail, National Rail), it is a crucial transport link for festival-goers trying to reach Glasgow Green from various parts of the city, including main train stations. If you were planning to use the subway from a mainline station (like Argyle Street or St Enoch for subway connections) to get closer to Glasgow Green, you will need to make alternative arrangements.

At present, there are no widespread, national UK train strikes (affecting operators like ScotRail or other mainline services) confirmed for the TRNSMT 2025 dates. ScotRail has even announced plans to run extra carriages and late-night services to help customers travel by rail to and from the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get I get to the TRNSMT 2025 festival site at Glasgow Green this year?

By Bus/Coach

Buses are a highly recommended option for reaching TRNSMT, especially given the current Glasgow Subway strike.

If you're travelling from outside Glasgow, national operators like National Express and Megabus offer extensive routes into Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre. From there, Glasgow Green is a manageable walk or a short local bus ride away - 25 minutes by foot according to Google Maps.

There is also coach travel provided by Happy Bus, with numerous pick up points across the United Kingdom over the festival weekend - for more information, timetables and tickets, you can check out their options on their main website.

Glasgow has a comprehensive local bus network, primarily operated by First Glasgow. Numerous routes pass close to Glasgow Green, and we’ve selected Glasgow Central Train Station for our example of service operating to Glasgow Green. You can plan your journey using apps like Traveline Scotland or the First Bus app to find the most direct route from your location. This will be a vital mode of transport for getting around the city during the festival, particularly when the Subway is affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By Train

Glasgow is served by two major mainline train stations: Glasgow Central Station handles routes to/from England and the west of Scotland while Glasgow Queen Street Station serves routes to/from the north and east of Scotland.

Both stations are located in the city centre, and Glasgow Green is approximately a 15-25 minute walk from either, offering a direct pedestrian route.

While the Subway is affected, there are currently no nationwide UK train strikes planned for mainline services (such as ScotRail). ScotRail has even confirmed plans to run extra carriages and late-night services to support festival-goers travelling by mainline rail to and from Glasgow.

Always book your mainline train tickets as far in advance as possible to secure the best fares and ensure availability, especially for major event weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By Car

Driving directly to Glasgow Green is generally not recommended, but there are options if you choose to come by car.

Your best option if you are driving is to utilise Glasgow's Park and Ride facilities. These are located at various points around the city, usually connected to subway or train stations, allowing you to park on the outskirts and complete your journey into the city centre via public transport.

However, be aware that with the Subway strike, the rail-connected Park and Ride options might be more viable than subway-connected ones for those specific dates.

Multi-storey car parks are available in Glasgow city centre, but they will be extremely busy and potentially expensive during the festival weekend. If you opt for this, consider pre-booking your space where possible. Be prepared for significant traffic congestion when entering and leaving the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are being dropped off or picked up by a friend or a private car, it is not possible for cars to get close to Glasgow Green on show days due to numerous road closures.

However, TRNSMT has provided a series of locations where you can be picked up and dropped off, according to their FAQ on their website.

North - Duke Street at High Street

South – Caledonia Road

East – London Road, east of Bridgeton Rail Station

West – Broomielaw, west of Oswald Street

What time are curfews each night at TRNSMT 2025 - and what are the last forms of transport at that hour?

The headline acts are all set to complete their performance by 10:50pm each night, meaning you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay at Glasgow Green by 11pm.

Unfortunately, the Glasgow Subway will NOT be a viable option at curfew on any of the festival days (July 11, 12, and 13, 2025), but ScotRail will run special late-night services for major events like TRNSMT, specifically to help attendees get home from Glasgow city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For travel further afield on the national rail network, you would need to check National Rail Enquiries for the specific last train times from Glasgow Central or Glasgow Queen Street to your destination. Be aware that regular services often finish before or shortly after the festival curfew, so relying on special festival trains is critical.

Local bus services in Glasgow typically run later on weekend evenings, but not usually throughout the entire night. There will likely be services available from near Glasgow Green for a period after the festival ends, but they will be very busy. You'll need to check specific route timetables closer to the date for precise last service times.

National coach services (like National Express, Megabus) usually have their final departures from Buchanan Bus Station by late evening or early morning, but these would depend entirely on your specific destination and pre-booked tickets, alongside any special travel options when booking with Happy Bus.

Looking for the set times and stage clashes ahead of this weekend’s festival? Take a look at our guide on this year’s TRNSMT timetable and the big clashes you’ll be contending with this weekend.