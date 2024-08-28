Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis announced a reunion this week and many are searching for the name of a former member amid a presale for tickets released later this week.

Manchester-born Anthony McCarroll was one of the founding members of Oasis in 1991 and achieved huge success alongside Liam and Noel Gallagher, bassist Paul McGuigan and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

After playing drums on the group’s seminal 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe, he departed Oasis in acrimonious circumstances in 1995.

He was replaced by Alan White.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform on stage at The Electric Ballroom, Camden on May 9 1996 (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

McCarroll sued Oasis for loss of earnings and accepted an out-of-court settlement in 1999.

He had been asking for millions of pounds for his work on Definitely Maybe and Some Might Say, the first single from Oasis’s second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

McCarroll was interviewed for the documentary entitled Oasis: Supersonic in 2016.

In 2021, he suffered a suspected heart attack.

After McCarroll revealed his health problems in 2021, fans shared their best wishes on social media.