Are you interested in live music, street food, mulled wine, and activities for the kids?

Here are three big festive occasions taking place in and around Woburn.

The Woburn Traders Christmas Carols on the Cobbles event is set to take place on Saturday (November 26) from 5pm – 8.30pm.

Woburn is hosting a variety of festive themed events (Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Santa and his elves will be making an appearance, and carols will be sung by the Danesborough choir. You can also get Christmas wreaths, decorations and cakes from the cobbles stalls.

To find out more information about the Christmas Carols on the Cobbles event, visit the Facebook page.

Woburn Sands is hosting this year's Christmas Fayre on Sunday (November 27), from 1pm – 5pm at Woburn Sands High Street. Santa’s street is returning again, alongside festive craft and community stalls, as well as a funfair and a raffle.

You can expect to hear carols from St Bernadette's Catholic primary school pupils, alongside music from the Woburn Sands band. Santa is expected to be very busy, so it’s advised to come down early to avoid disappointment.

To find out more information about the Woburn Sands Christmas Fayre, visit the website.

Woburn Safari offers a range of holiday workshops for children aged eight to 17 years. It is providing a Christmas-themed adventurous day of activities for children who are interested in animals and conservation.

The experience runs from 9am – 3pm and costs £42.50 per child, per day (lunch not included).