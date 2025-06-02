Is CM Punk really going against two other competitors this evening, or will Seth Rollins have a ‘visionary’ plan?

The final two places in the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder match are set to be finalized on WWE Monday Night Raw.

CM Punk looks to book his place in this weekend’s high-stakes match, while Liv Morgan looks to take the last spot in the women’s match.

Here’s your preview for the June 2 2025 episode of Raw on Netflix, the UK start time and who is in the Money In The Bank match so far this year.

We're just days away from the WWE’s next big Premium Live Event, Money In The Bank. With only two more main shows leading up to it, the excitement is building!

For newer fans, the men’s and women’s ladder matches are absolute spectacles, seeing six superstars battling to reach the prestigious briefcase hanging above the ring. For those who succeed in attaining it, there’s the chance of a title match any time, any place (literally, in the case of many Money In The Bank cash-ins).

But for those who come so close – well, given the car-crash nature of these matches, they're left with aches, pains, and the contemplation of how close they were.

This evening's Monday Night Raw features two more qualifying matches. Each bout will see a former World Champion from both the men’s and women’s divisions vying to earn another shot at the top of the heap.

However, for those competing this evening, there may be trouble ahead – both from external factors and internal conflict within their respective groups.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s WWE Raw, including currently announced matches, the UK start time, and who is currently in the Money In The Bank ladder matches after the conclusion of last week's Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE Monday Night Raw preview - June 2 2025

CM Punk looks to book his place at this year's Money In The Bank ladder match - and over his shoulder at the threat of Seth Rollins and his new faction. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: CM Punk v AJ Styles v El Grande Americano

Tonight, the stakes are astronomically high as CM Punk, consumed by a thirst for vengeance against Seth Rollins, steps into a pivotal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Fresh off delivering a devastating GTS to Rollins last Monday night – a direct consequence of the chaos at Saturday Night's Main Event involving Rollins, Paul Heyman, and their new alliance – Punk has a clear objective: ensure The Visionary doesn't lay hands on the coveted briefcase.

To achieve this, Punk must first overcome formidable opposition in the ring. He'll collide with the phenomenal AJ Styles and the enigmatic El Grande Americano (cough) in a Triple Threat bout that promises explosive action and potentially massive ramifications for the Money in the Bank landscape.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Liv Morgan v Ivy Nile v Stephanie Vaquer

Liv Morgan looks to reset her fortunes tonight after a tumultuous return to Raw last week. The intricate web of alliances and betrayals within The Judgment Day continues to fray, with Finn Balor's apparent machinations seemingly driving a wedge between Liv and Dirty Dom, ultimately costing Morgan her match against Kairi Sane.

Amidst this internal turmoil, Liv now has a critical opportunity to shift focus and secure her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She'll need to navigate a challenging Triple Threat encounter against the formidable Ivy Nile and the exciting newest addition to the Raw Women's roster, former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, as the road to Money in the Bank intensifies.

What time does WWE Monday Night Raw start in the UK this evening?

The next episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to start on Netflix in the United Kingdom at 1am BST on June 3 2025.

Who has qualified so far for this weekend’s Money In The Bank ladder matches?

Five down, one more space to fill ahead of this weekend’s Money In The Bank ladder matches for both the men’s and women’s division.

With this evening’s results set to finalize the participants for both the men’s and women’s sides, CM Punk and Liv Morgan could face the following competitors who have already booked their place

Men’s Money In The Bank 2025 participants

Solo Sikoa

LA Knight

Penta

Seth Rollins

Andrade

Women’s Money In The Bank 2025 participants

Alex Bliss

Roxanne Perez

Rhea Ripley

Giulia

Naomi

