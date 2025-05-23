Who is set to join the likes of Solo Sikoa, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley as Money In The Bank participants?

The next round of Money In The Bank qualifying matches take place on this evening’s WWE Smackdown.

The show will also feature The Street Profits defending their WWE Tag Team Championship against the upstart team of Fraxiom.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s WWE Smackdown, a look at who has qualified for Money In The Bank and how you can watch Saturday Night’s Main Event in the UK.

WWE Money in the Bank is only two weeks away and this evening’s WWE Smackdown is set to feature two more qualifying matches for the death-defying, multi-person ladder match at the the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on June 7 2025.

Four names have already staked their claim in both the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank match, where the winner earns themselves a WWE title shot whenever they choose - either letting the champion know ahead of time or, in many cases, just turning up out of the blue to ‘cash in’ their briefcase.

This evening also sees a championship match between two incredible tag teams, as Fraxiom look to continue their momentum on the blue brand when they face current WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits - a night before the World Heavyweight Championship in put on the line at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Here’s everything that has been announced as of writing for this evening’s WWE Smackdown, what time it starts in the UK, who has qualified so far for the Money In The Bank matches and how you can watch Saturday Night’s Main Event for free in the United Kingdom.

WWE Smackdown preview - May 23 2025

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) v Fraxiom

The Street Profits defend their WWE Tag Team gold this evening against Fraxion, while more Money In The Bank qualifying matches will take place on WWE Smackdown! | WWE

The high-flying, charismatic champions, The Street Profits, put their coveted WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against the unpredictable force that is Fraxiom. Known for their dazzling athleticism and crowd-pleasing energy, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins face a singular, unconventional challenge.

Fraxiom, a name that's been generating significant buzz, brings an enigmatic presence and a style that could disrupt the champions' rhythm. Can the tag team specialists maintain their dominance, or will Fraxiom shock the WWE Universe and walk away with gold in a truly unique match-up?

Money In The Bank qualifier: Aleister Black v LA Knight v Shinsuke Nakamura

A high-stakes triple threat looms as Aleister Black, LA Knight, and Shinsuke Nakamura battle for a coveted spot in the Money In The Bank ladder match. Each competitor brings a distinct, dangerous style to the ring. Aleister Black's striking prowess and dark intensity make him a formidable opponent. LA Knight, always ready with a biting insult and a powerful offense, aims to back up his talk with a career-defining victory - but Shinsuke Nakamura's 'Strong Style' and unpredictable movements could be the wildcard.

With a shot at the Money In The Bank contract—and a guaranteed future championship opportunity—on the line, expect explosive action as all three men leave everything in the ring for this crucial qualifier. Or will The Miz and Carmelo Hayes somehow involve themselves in Black’s business this week?

Money In The Bank qualifier: Charlotte Flair v Giulia v Zelina Vega

The women's Money In The Bank picture heats up with this fiercely competitive triple threat match. The Queen Charlotte Flair, a multi-time champion, brings her unparalleled pedigree and athleticism, always a threat in any high-stakes encounter. She faces stiff competition from Giulia, an internationally acclaimed star known for her hard-hitting style and undeniable presence, who is eager to make a major statement on the grand stage.

WWE Women’s North American champion Zelina Vega, agile and cunning, will be looking to capitalize on any opening, using her quickness and strategic thinking to snatch victory. With a spot in the career-altering Money In The Bank ladder match awaiting the winner, this encounter promises thrilling action and intense rivalries.

What time is WWE Smackdown starting in the United Kingdom this evening?

It’s another late night/early morning session of UK WWE fans, as this evening’s episode of WWE Smackdown is scheduled to air at 1am BST on May 24 2025 on Netflix, with repeat presentations on demand available shortly after its broadcast.

Who has qualified so far for the Money In The Bank ladder matches?

With Money In The Bank 2025 set to take place on June 7 2025, the following competitors have qualified for both the men’s and women’s ladder match - for the chance at a title shot at any time, at any place.

Men’s Money In The Bank participants so far

Women’s Money In The Bank participants so far

What matches have been announced for the next Saturday Night’s Main Event?

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX - matches confirmed

World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) v Logan Paul

CM Punk and Sami Zayn v Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

John Cena v R Truth

Steel Cage Match: Damien Priest v Drew McIntyre

What time is Saturday Night’s Main Event screening in the United Kingdom this weekend?

WWE fans who don’t have a Netflix subscription will want to know this - the show is scheduled to air in the United Kingdom on May 25 2025 from 1am BST through the WWE’s official YouTube Channel for free.

Who do you think will win at this evening’s WWE Smackdown show and will you be tuning in to Saturday Night’s Main Event over the weekend? Let us know your predictions and thoughts by leaving a comment down below.