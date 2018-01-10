Frozen inspiration showcased in Dunstable

One of the most famous stories and the inspiration for the hit Disney film Frozen is coming to the stage later this month.

The Snow Queen can be seen at The Grove Theatre in Dunstable on January 20.

The production by Ballet Theatre UK will be doing a re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale ballet.

This spectacular production follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend, Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell.

Gerda’s fantastic adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen north where she encounters a band of gypsies, enchanted reindeer and a mysterious and reclusive Lapland woman.

Gerda is told by the mysterious woman to continue traveling north, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice.

Only Gerda’s love for Kay can release him from the spell and break the Snow Queen’s curse of eternal winter.

Ballet Theatre UK’s renowned company of international dancers, beautiful costumes and glittering stage sets combine to create a magnificent spectacle, all set to a glorious and magical score. The company has been widely praised in the national press.

Tickets for the show are £19 for adults and £10 for those under the age of 16.

For further information or to book tickets for the show visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or alternatively call the box office on 01582 60 20 80.