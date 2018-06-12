Bananarama's Keren looking forward to AmpRocks

It seems almost inconceivable that at the height of their fame in the 1980s, the original girl group Bananarama never went out on tour as a trio.

Just as they were about to towards the end of the 80s, Siobhan Fahey left, leaving original members Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin to conquer the world.

But havng been reunited last year, the trio will come together a final tour which takes in the AmpRocks in Ampthill on Friday June 29.

The appearance at AmpRocks of the band, known for their hits Venus, I Heard a Rumour, Cruel Summer and Love in the First Degree, is a UK festival first for the band and will give fans a rare opportunity to see the original line-up perform together live on stage.

Keren said:”It was great going out on tour with Sara, and we love performing as a duo, but we felt that for Siobhan, because she left to go and do other things, that as she hadn’t been out on tour, it was something that she has really missed out on.

“That was the genesis of us all coming back together and she was really moved that we asked her to have this experience.

“It has been great for us all to perform as a trio. We have even extended it to take in these dates in the summer.”

She also promised there will be plenty of hits people will recognise in the set.

Keren said: “It will be the greatest hits. We are very aware that when people come to see us, they want to hear the songs that they remember and have a sing a long with and enjoy.”

We speak just as the band is about to start the new dates and there is a surprising amount of preparation.

“There isn’t any,” explained Keren. “I mean we are doing rehearsals but we are confident with the songs. At the end of the day, we are doing vocalists doing catchy songs and that’s the thing that all three of us really like.

“The festival atmosphere allows you as performers I think to be a little more free and easy. We want to have a good time on stage to ensure the audience have a good time watching us.”

And does she have a favourite song from the catalogue.

Keren said: “It’s a tough one as I love them all, but Love in the First Degree is great to sing and we all enjoy performing Venus.”

They will not be alone in performing in the Bedfordshire town with several acts lined up.

Example & DJ Wire bring massive number one hits Changed the Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake to Ampthill Park with their exciting live set. The British rapper and north London DJ pair have wowed audiences around the world including the world-famous Glastonbury Festival with tracks like Won’t Go Quietly and Kickstarts.

Brit indie rockers Reef, best known for their anthem Place Your Hands, add some raw 90s rock to the AmpRocks mix. Reef, fronted by the energetic Gary Stringer, have previously played the Glastonbury and Reading Festivals and are known for their energetic live performances. The band releases its fifth studio album Revelation in May.

AmpRocks will be opened by local Battle of the Bands winner The Kazoos, showing the festival’s commitment to developing local music talent

Tickets for AmpRocks are on sale now at http://amprocks.eventbrite.com at last year’s price of £35 plus booking fee. Once these general admission tickets sell out, there will be a limited number of production release tickets available at the higher price of £40 plus booking fee.

For more details about the event visit www.ampthillfestival.co.uk/amprocks/