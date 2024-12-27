Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Return to Shipton Abbott for a Beyond Paradise Christmas special 🎄

Beyond Paradise is back for a Christmas special.

It follows the second series which aired earlier in 2024.

Take another festive trip to Shipton Abbott.

Beyond Paradise is back for a Christmas special tonight (December 27). Return to Shipton Abbot with Humphrey and all your other favourites.

It follows last year’s festive special and the earlier series which aired at the start of 2024. The Death in Paradise spin-off has proved to be a hit with fans since starting last year.

Make sure you don’t get caught out by the TV schedule. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Beyond Paradise Christmas special on?

The festive episode has a prime slot on the BBC’s schedule today (December 27). It will start at 9pm on BBC One and it will be on for an hour, ending at approximately at 10pm.

Beyond Paradise Christmas special. | BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett

What to expect from the Christmas special?

The BBC synopsis reads: “It’s Christmas time in Shipton Abbott, where Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and the team find themselves wrapped up in two festive cases.

“When recently widowed Bob Holland (Mark Heap) is ordered to leave his home by a vision of his late wife Linda (Rosalind Adler), he is thrown into emotional turmoil, a vivid reminder of his harrowing grief. Deeply disturbed by this series of troubling events, he turns to his friend Anne (Barbara Flynn) for comfort, who shares his encounters with the Shipton Abbott police team.

“Unsure whether Bob’s ghostly visions are a manifestation of grief or something more sinister, Humphrey and Esther (Zahra Ahmadi) get to work unravelling the mystery. Bob’s daughter Fiona (Tamla Kari) and her husband, a maverick inventor Colin (Seann Walsh), appear stumped and concerned when deliberating who could be behind this ghostly apparition. Is Bob simply struggling with the pain of the first Christmas without his wife, or is there a darker force at play?”

It continues: “Meanwhile, Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo (Felicity Montagu) are on the case after a break-in at the church leaves the nativity scene incomplete. With the Christmas service fast approaching, and CS Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison) due to attend, can Kelby solve the mystery of the missing Virgin Mary and impress the Chief Superintendent?

“Away from the station, Humphrey and Martha’s (Sally Bretton) fostering journey continues as they open their home to introverted teenager Jaiden (Austin Taylor) over the festive period. Struggling to connect, and with Humphrey otherwise occupied at work, Martha feels out of her depth. Can she overcome her self-doubt and find a way to bond with Jaiden? And will he open up and let her in before the holidays arrive?”

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].