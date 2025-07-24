This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Biff ride again as the Scottish legends announce 2026 UK arena tour

Scottish giants Biffy Clyro finally hit the road again in earlier 2026.

The band are set to tour their new album, Futique, set for release in September 2025.

The group will be supported throughout the tour by Soft Play and The Armed.

Biffy Clyro have just announced a massive UK arena tour for January 2026, following the exciting news of their upcoming album, Futique.

The Scottish rock giants will bring their explosive live show to major cities across the UK, including , London, Birmingham, and Manchester. The run culminates with a triumphant hometown performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro - with the band’s message about the tour short and sweet: "It’s f***ing time… The Futique Tour 2026."

Biffy Clyro have announced a 2026 arena tour in support of their new album, Futique. | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

This highly anticipated tour announcement comes hot on the heels of the reveal that Futique, Biffy Clyro's new album, is set to be released on September 26, 2025. The album features the powerful new single "A Little Love," which debuted as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World.

Where are Biffy Clyro performing on their 2026 UK tour?

The 2026 tour is set to take place at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Biffy Clyro on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Artist pre-sales, by virtue of pre-ordering the band’s new album, alongside O2 Priority and venue pre-sales are set to commence from 10am BST on July 29 2025, with promoter pre-sales to commence the following day (July 30 2025) at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster from July 31 2025 at 10am BST

Will you be going to see Biffy Clyro performing on their upcoming album tour? Let us know your thoughts on this announcement and early thoughts on the new album by leaving a comment down below.