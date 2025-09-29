The Big Brother house is about to get a lot busier 👁📺

Big Brother has shocked fans with yet another twist.

Four more housemates have been teased.

But when will they join the iconic show?

Big Brother is not making things simple for its housemates this time around. One contestant was booted out on the opening night in a savage twist.

The iconic reality show is back for another series on ITV and there are lots of tricks up the producers sleeves. Having already had one eviction, the house is about to get a lot busier.

Big Brother will be adding even more housemates. But when can you expect them?

When will Big Brother’s new housemates arrive?

A look at the garden in the Big Brother house | Initial/ ITV

You might not have even managed to learn all the names of this year’s batch of contestants after the dust settled on the launch night before one was already evicted. However, prepare to add a few extra faces to your reference cards because even more housemates will be arriving soon.

Big Brother shocked viewers by revealing that four new players will be entering the game in the next episode. The show will be back on ITV2 on Tuesday night (September 30) and there will be even more housemates arriving.

The brief teaser showed a few glimpses of the forthcoming arrivals. But who will they be?

When is Big Brother on TV next?

The show will continue with another brand new episode tomorrow night (September 30). It will be airing nightly on ITV2 from Sundays to Fridays and each episode starts at 9pm.

It is also available to watch live and on demand via ITVX. Plus the livestream has returned and can be found via the broadcaster’s app.

