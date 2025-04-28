Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Capital FM’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard has gotten distinctly ‘diva-ish’ with the announcement of their latest act

Mariah Carey has been announced as the latest artist to perform at this year’s Capital Summertime Ball.

The iconic diva is set to perform alongside Benson Boone, Jessie J, Lola Young, KSI and many more so far announced.

Here’s when you can get tickets to the all-day festival and avoid missing out on this year’s extravaganza.

While it's been the stomping ground for many up-and-coming pop superstars to cut their teeth in the UK festival scene, this year's Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard has gotten much bigger.

Announced earlier today, the popular all-day festival, founded in 2009, will see US superstar Mariah Carey perform at this year's event – her first UK performance since 2019, according to Setlist.FM.

In a post on her official X account , Carey wrote: “Hey UK! I’ll be performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June 2025! Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Capital FM confirmed the news this morning, stating: “Yep, you read that right. Actual Mariah Carey is performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

‘The pop icon defined an entire era with her unmistakable vocals, has countless Number 1s and is one of the most successful singer-songwriters in history! We’ll be in the presence of an IRL legend.”

Capital’s statement concluded: “We hope you’re ready to sing your heart out!”

Carey joins the likes of Benson Boone, Lola Young and Jessie J as they take over Wembley Stadium on June 15 2025.

Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 - current line up

As of writing, the following acts have been confirmed for this year’s event at Wembley Stadium:

Mariah Carey

Benson Boone

Lola Young

KSI

Jessie J

Renee Rapp

Zara Larsson

Busted Vs McFly

Dasha

When can I get tickets to attend the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025?

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on sale April 30 2025 at 9:00 AM through Capital FM’s Global Player , while pre-sale access opens on the platform from April 29 2025 at 9:00am BST.

