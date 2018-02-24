Carnivorous plant stars in production at Blackfriars Theatre

A production based on the 1960 American comedy Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Blackfriars Theatre, in Boston.

Blackfriars Theatre Academy (BTA) present Little Shop of Horrors next week.

Shows run daily Thursday, March 1 to Saturday, March 3.

The film, directed by Roger Corman, has now been transformed into a Broadway musical.

It follows florist assistant Seymour, who becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a craving for blood.

The plant, which Seymour names Audrey Two, soon grows into foul mouthed carnivore who offers fame and fortune in exchange for food.

Amanda Rivers, director and principal at BTA, said: “This production includes funky costumes, a clever and immersive set design with some surprises in store for the audience and showcases the talents of our students.

“Do come and watch this highly entertaining show, fast paced, funny, with a live band, high energy dance routines and amazing vocalists.”

For tickets, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk