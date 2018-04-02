Casting a spell at the Grove

A controversial comedy stage hypnotist is bringing his red hair, blue mouth and outrageous show to Dunstable.

“Nobody has ever done a show like this on a scale like this, ” said 30-year-old Robert Temple, who lives in Newcastle and was one of the best young magicians in the country before discovering hypnotism.

Now, as well as leaving magic behind, he has also turned his back on family entertainment – for the time being – preferring to develop an act which has both delighted and shocked.

He said: “It’s the sort of humour I like; a bit Chubby Brown and end-of-the-pier show, but with the added element of hypnotism which means the audience, and of course the volunteers on stage, don’t quite know where they’re heading.”

Robert’s appearance and stage persona are a stark contrast to the angelic-looking young boy who once posed for pictures with his hero, Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee.

And the late magician remains an influence. He said: “We’d talk at magic conventions and I would email him and he would reply.”

Robert says watching Daniels was like attending a master class for anyone involved in comedy entertainment.

He performs at Grove Theatre on Wednesday, April 18 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 and is for over-18s only. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book tickets.