Celebrity Big Brother has seen the odds shift dramatically once again - and a new favourite has emerged. The early frontrunners have fallen away and a fresh name has floated to the top of the odds.

Five stars are at risk of eviction today (April 22) after a brutal face-to-face nomination last night (April 21). The public vote is open now and reportedly three of the housemates will be sent packing.

This latest twist has seen the odds shift dramatically and shaken up the list of favourites. But who exactly is being backed to win the show with days before the 2025 final?

Betfred has issued its latest odds on the overall winner this season - ahead of the next eviction. See who is the new favourite.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Michael Fabricant - evicted The ex-Tory MP Michael Fabricant won't be winning CBB 2025. He had long odds before the show began and he left the house in the first eviction on April 11. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV Photo Sales

2 . Mickey Rourke - removed Hollywood big name Mickey was removed from the house after being repeatedly disciplined for his 'behaviour' by Big Brother. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV Photo Sales

3 . Trisha Goddard - evicted TV legend Trisha was sent home by the public during the second eviction on April 15. She won't be winning CBB. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV Photo Sales