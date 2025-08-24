The ‘gruelling’ Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has almost reached its conclusion. Just two episodes are left and five stars remain.

Channel 4 will be bringing the curtain down on the seventh season of its spin-off reality show over the bank holiday. The series has seen plenty of departures since it began back at the start of August.

Originally the cast included 14 famous names from the world of sports, music and entertainment. However, the line-up has been whittled down over the previous episodes.

Just five celebs remain in the process and a favourite to win has emerged. Gambling.com has revealed the latest odds ahead of the last two episodes.

