Mark Bonnar has been one of the breakout stars on Celebrity Traitors

Mark Bonnar is a breakout star on Celebrity Traitors.

Fans have been loving how invested he is.

But where have you seen the actor before?

Celebrity Traitors has an incredibly stacked line-up for its first ever season but despite all the big names, a few stars have managed to stand out. Scottish actor Mark Bonnar is one in particular who has caught the attention of fans.

A familiar face on British TV over the years, he has won viewers over on the blockbuster BBC series with his commitment to the game. One joked: “I’m concerned Mark believes people are actually being murdered!”

A viewer said: “Obsessed with Mark Bonnar being emotionally broken after just 3 episodes.” While one poked fun writing: “He could never handle AC-12.”

Another viewer added: “I love how much Mark has gotten into this show!” However, his commitment might be starting to draw worrying attention from his fellow players.

The second week saw people wonder if he was over-egging his reactions at the roundtable. Fingers crossed that he doesn’t find his name on the chopping block any time soon.

But where have you seen Mark Bonnar before? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is Mark Bonnar on Celebrity Traitors?

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has had many memorable roles over the years. Appearing in shows like Shetland, The Rig, Psychoville, and more recently Dept. Q on Netflix. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Prior to his turn on the hit BBC show, the Scottish actor has had a career spanning decades and has appeared in many well-known shows. Mark Bonnar has been part of the cast for the likes of Shetland, Line of Duty, Casualty, and more.

He played Duncan Hunter on Shetland from 2013 to 2022. Bonnar appeared in 23 episodes in total.

Most recently, he had a role in Netflix’s hit crime series Dept. Q where he played Stephen Burns. He was also in the cast of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth earlier this year.

Also, he had a lead role in the acclaimed but sadly underrated series Guilt. All three seasons are on BBC iPlayer and I implore you to check it out, when Celebrity Traitors goes on its weekly break again.

Mark Bonnar is one of the faithful - at least at this stage. He is still in the show, at least before the start of episode five.

What has Mark Bonnar said about the show?

Speaking before he went into the castle, Mark said: “I was thrilled to be asked to be honest with you. I'm a fan of the show. It's one of the few things that we watch as a family. It’s put together very well, and it's proved itself, in its popularity.

“I thought it'd be really exciting to be a part of the first celebrity version - an interesting challenge! If anything comes my way that scares me, I try to make sure I do it, and this is way out my comfort zone!”

On which role he wants to have in the castle, Mark added: “I think I want to be a Faithful. It's already difficult enough for my wee brain. I think that the added pressure of being a Traitor, just keeping that facade up the whole time, would be incredibly exhausting and quite stressful. I want to have fun.”

He continued: “I'm always playing characters that are kind of compromised or faulted in some way - they’re the most fun to play. We are all compromised or faulted in some way! They're the most interesting characters - the most human.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.