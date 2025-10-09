Paloma Faith is one of the celebs in the cast of Celebrity Traitors 📺

Paloma Faith is part of the cast for Celebrity Traitors.

The chart-topping crooner is hoping to make it through the BBC’s game.

But what songs is Paloma best known for?

A chart-topping singer is one of the stars heading to the Traitors Castle this month. Paloma Faith is among the 18 famous faces who have signed up for the very first Celebrity Traitors.

The crooner, who is also a songwriter, will be hoping to stay ‘Stone Cold Sober’ and make it to the end of the BBC’s latest game. She joins fellow singer Ruth Codd as well as Olympic legend Tom Daley, TV icon Stephen Fry, and many more.

Who is Paloma Faith on Celebrity Traitors?

Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Paloma is a singer known for her distinctive singing voice and has topped the UK singles chart during her career. Her debut album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? came out in 2009 and she has released six in total - most recently in 2024.

Throughout her career she’s had plenty of successful singles including the likes of Stone Cold Sober, New York, Picking Up the Pieces, and more. She hit the top of the charts with the song Changing, a collaboration with Sigma.

Away from the stage, she has been a coach on The Voice UK. Her memoir MILF came out last year and was a bestseller.

On joining the cast, Paloma said: “I've never done something like this before, but I think it's an interesting game. I was Bet Sykes on Pennyworth, an actual murderer. I've stood in a courtroom and denied crimes, albeit for TV, so I can just take myself to that place and believe my own lie wholeheartedly.

“I could do it, I just don't do that in real life, because I think morally it goes against what I'm like. This is a game and it's all fair in the game.”

She added: “It’ll be the first time that I've been on TV and self-styled. I can let loose and see if people like my actual style.”

On her strategy, Paloma explained: “I keep changing my mind, which is sort of what I'm like – adaptable! Sometimes I think my game plan is that I'm just going to be really honest, because there's no way that I can do anything else than genuinely be myself.

“My main concern is that when I've watched the show, I feel that the people who tend to get through to the end are the ones who have maybe been a little bit under the radar.

“I'm in favour of having a voice of any kind, rather than sitting on the fence. I’d get rid of the boring ones! I’d still vote out boring people if I'm a Faithful.

“If I don't think someone is contributing much to our entertainment, I’ll just exert my influence at the Round Table.”

