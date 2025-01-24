Celebrity Traitors: 12 stars rumoured for BBC spin-off so far - see the list

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 20:27 BST

The stars who have been rumoured for Celebrity Traitors so far

The final of the Traitors is being broadcast on the BBC tonight. But fans have a star-studded spin-off to look forward to soon.

A celebrity version of The Traitors has been confirmed and the rumour mill has been working overtime, according to TV Zone UK. It has not yet been confirmed when the Celebrity Traitors - but it is coming in the near future.

See what the winner of the traditional version of The Traitors gets. Also find out how the rules for the final have changed.

Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025

TV comedy icon Alan Carr is said to be among the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

1. Alan Carr

TV comedy icon Alan Carr is said to be among the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Broadcasting icon Clare Balding has long been rumoured to appear in Celebrity Traitors - and according to the Mirror she has been 'confirmed' for the 2025 cast.

2. Clare Balding

Broadcasting icon Clare Balding has long been rumoured to appear in Celebrity Traitors - and according to the Mirror she has been 'confirmed' for the 2025 cast. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Olympic diver Tom Daley is one of the names that has been strongly linked with Celebrity Traitors and he's reportedly filming the show right now.

3. Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley is one of the names that has been strongly linked with Celebrity Traitors and he's reportedly filming the show right now. | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com / equalpride

Photo Sales
Gone Fishing star Bob Mortimer has been 'confirmed' for the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

4. Bob Mortimer

Gone Fishing star Bob Mortimer has been 'confirmed' for the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostThe TraitorsBBCTV
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice