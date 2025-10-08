Niko Omilana is on the cast of Celebrity Traitors - but what is he best known for? 📺

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niko Omilana is part of the Celebrity Traitors cast.

The YouTuber and influencer is heading to the Traitors Castle.

But what is he famous for?

A major British YouTube star is part of the cast for the first ever edition of the Celebrity Traitors. Niko Omilana is among the 18 celebs who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

The line-up includes the likes of Olympic legend Tom Daley, TV icon Stephen Fry, and chart-topper Paloma Faith. However, for many viewers, Niko might be among the names they aren’t familiar with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookies have named the frontrunner ahead of the first episode tonight - see who is backed to win. Find out what time Celebrity Traitors is on TV here.

Who is Niko Omilana?

Another of the Celebrity Traitors cast with long odds pre-show is Niko Omilana. He is not being backed to win before the first episode. He is 8/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

The 27-year-old is an influencer (full name Nikolas Omilana) and YouTuber best known for his prank videos. He first started uploading videos to the internet back in the early 2010s.

He started his YouTube channel Niko Omilana in 2011 and posted his first video in 2014. His initial videos included comedy skits, parodies, and challenges - he has cited KSI as an influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niko first went viral in 2018 after he posted his video ‘UNDERCOVER As A RACIST For 24 HOURS’. He has trolled such figures as Tommy Robinson in his content.

In August 2019, Niko reached one million subscribers on YouTube and later that year he went viral again for trying to sneak into KSI vs Logan Paul II.

Niko was part of the line-up for 2023’s Soccer Aid match and has hosted his own charity football match in Selhurst Park as well. Celebrity Traitors is not his first appearance on TV, having been an expert on an episode of The Wheel in 2024.

Niko also gained notoriety for running in political elections including the 2021 London Mayoral race and the 2024 General Election.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.