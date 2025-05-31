TNT Sports will have an all-star line-up for its Champions League final coverage 👀

Familiar voices are on Champions League duty on TNT Sports.

Broadcaster’s pundits and presenters have been confirmed.

But who are they - and where do you know them from?

The presenting line-up for the Champions League final has been confirmed. Viewers have been told how they can watch it for free this year.

TNT Sports will be broadcasting the action from the Allianz Arena in Munich live. Paris Saint-Germain are taking on Inter Milan on one of football’s biggest nights.

But who exactly will be providing commentary and analysis during the match? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the presenters for the Champions League final?

Laura Woods will be the face of Champions League coverage (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

TNT Sports and Discovery+ will have two hosts for the match at the Allianz Arena tonight (May 31). Reshmin Chowdhury and Laura Woods are on presenting duties, FourFourTwo reports .

Viewers will recognise Laura Woods from her presenting work across Sky Sports, ITV and TNT Sports. She has been the lead presenter of TNT’s Champions League coverage this season.

She has also hosted the broadcaster’s boxing coverage. Laura has also presented for DAZN in the past.

Reshmin Chowdhury is known for presenting Talksport’s Premier League coverage on Saturday mornings. She has appeared on TNT Sport broadcasts of Champions League, Europa League and in the past FA Cup.

Which pundits are on Champions League coverage?

There will be plenty of familiar faces providing expert analysis during the Champions League final on TNT Sports and Discovery+. The panel will include Karen Carney, Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves.

Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves both won the Champions League with Manchester United back during the 2007-08 season. While Karen Carney has also lifted Europe’s top honour in the women’s game during her time with Arsenal Women - back in 2006-07 when it was called the UEFA Women’s Cup.

Who is on commentary duty for the Champions League final?

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will be in the booth to commentate on all of the action during the match itself. Both will be familiar voices to viewers with Ally regularly being praised for his commentary by fans on social media.

