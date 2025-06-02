Spoilers for the end of ITV’s Code of Silence 🚨

Code of Silence’s first season ends on ITV tonight.

The six-part thriller is set for a very dramatic conclusion.

But how did it end - and will there be more?

Spoilers for all of Code of Silence up to and including episode six. Don’t read if you haven’t finished the show.

Code of Silence is about to bring the curtain down on its first season. The crime thriller has kept audiences on the edges of their seats throughout the last month.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast for the ITV drama - with viewers being surprised by a major guest star last night (June 1). Just one episode is left and it is set to air on TV tonight (June 2) - although the full boxset is already on ITVX already.

The ending might have left you with plenty of questions - not least whether it will be back for more episodes. Here’s all you need to know:

What happened in the previous episode of Code of Silence?

Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence episode 6 | Mammoth/ ITV

The penultimate episode (five) proved to be quite the dramatic affair, with the heist finally going ahead. Liam, having clocked that Alison was working with the police, gave her a false lead.

But after she realised the target was actually the hotel they had visited together earlier in the season and rushed over. Liam hacks security and Braden gets his hands on the necklace, but is tricked into dropping it into the laundry chute.

Braden gets into a gunfight and kills a bodyguard and injures police officer Ben. He manages to escape, while Liam also gets away with the necklace.

Alison is arrested and interviewed by the police - who believe that she could have been involved in the heist.

Code of Silence ending explained - how did the ITV show finish?

The episode opens with Alison and her mum being put into a safe house, while the search for Liam and Braden goes on. Alison attempts to visit Ben in hospital but is chased off by his wife.

DS Ashleigh Francis and DI James Marsh interview ‘Cruella’ - Helen - under caution, however she denies her role in the heist. Liam’s phone pings in Budapest, but the police are wary that it could be a trick because of how savvy he is with technology.

Braden is sighted and the police raid a house, but he has left. Alison and her mum get used to their new surroundings, she is visited by DI James who explains that the evidence she has gathered will not stand up in court - especially due to her relationship with Liam.

Rose Ayling-Ellis (R) in Code of Silence | Mammoth Screen/ ITV

Before he leaves, DI James shows Alison a picture of Charlie, a foster father who died a few years prior, and she spots Liam’s ring. It is suggested that the heist was organised by Liam to get revenge for Charlie's death.

A takeaway order appears at the house and Alison finds a phone inside it. The burner device has a message suggesting a meeting. She sneaks out of the safe house and meets up with Liam.

Once again, Liam attempts to convince Alison to come away with him - by taking a private plane to Belgium and then Brazil. But she tries to get him to go to the police to stop Helen and Braden.

DI James visits Charlie’s widow, who he has befriended after his death, and finally gets her to admit that she knows Liam. Dawn says he was Charlie’s favourite and doesn’t give him up.

Charlotte Ritchie and Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence | MAMMOTH SCREEN/ITV productions

Alison’s mum finds a note from her, explaining that she is gone. She returns to the Cambridge Tap and speaks to her former manager - but he is reluctant to give evidence saying “you don’t cross people like Braden”.

The audio then cuts out, in that clever way it has in the show, and footsteps approach from behind Alison. Braden video calls Liam and reveals that he is now holding her hostage.

Alison is taken to an ominous looking warehouse by Braden, who is armed with a gun. Liam returns to Dawn’s house and explains that all he did was for revenge - but ends by telling his former foster parent that Alison has been captured.

He meets with Helen, who takes him to the warehouse and Braden appears again. He holds Alison at gunpoint and Liam hands over the necklace - despite her warnings that Braden won’t let them go.

Braden lets Alison go but orders Liam to get on his knees and he uses sign language to pass on a secret message to her - that the police are about to arrive. DI James and armed police swoop in and arrest Braden and Helen.

It is revealed that Liam had contacted the police and before he is taken away, Alison is able to speak with him. He tells her that it was “worth it” to give himself up to save her.

The show then jumps forward two months and Alison joins DS Ashleigh in court. Liam appears, dressed in a suit, and signs a message to Alison before he is stopped by a bailiff.

Liam pleads guilty to conspiracy to rob and Alison is later shown packing up to move to a new flat. DI James visits her and tells her that Joseph Holhurst has been charged for money laundering.

He also reveals that her payment for her work as an informant has gone through - and it is shown to be £50,000. In the final moments he passes her a leaflet for a forensic lip-reading course and encourages her to take it.

Will there be a second series of Code of Silence?

The final moments of season one certainly leave the door open for Alison to return for more episodes. ITV has yet to announce if the show will be coming back for more.

