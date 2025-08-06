Netflix and Crunchyroll will both be releasing new episodes of Dandadan season 2 👽👻

Dan Da Dan will continue on Netflix this week.

The season two release schedule has been confirmed - and includes Crunchyroll.

But when exactly can you tune in for the next episode?

Calling all ghouls and aliens, the latest season of Dan Da Dan will continue this week. A brand new episode is set to arrive on streaming shortly.

Netflix and Crunchyroll have both been sharing the coverage of the show once again in 2025. The first season was a huge hit after it premiered in late 2024 and the wait for new episodes was agonising for fans.

Earlier in the summer, the first three episodes of Dan Da Dan season two were bundled together into the feature length special: Evil Eye. It released in cinemas and let eager viewers get ahead, but the action has now caught up and the weekly wait goes on.

What time is Dandadan episode 6 out?

Dan Da Dan season 2 starts July 3 | Crunchyroll

The latest chapter in the adventure of Okarun and Momo is set to arrive on August 7 - with the season releasing weekly on Thursdays. Dan Da Dan’s second series will have 12 episodes in total.

Fans can expect new episodes to run through to late September - baring any changes to the schedule. So the season finale will arrive just as the leaves are starting to change and Halloween will be just on the horizon.

The blockbuster anime is dropping episodes on both Netflix and Crunchyroll at the exact same time - which was also the case for the first season in 2024. Viewers will want to make sure they are aware of when the episodes will actually arrive, so they can be ready to tune in.

Dan Da Dan season two episode five is due to land on streaming platforms, including Netflix, at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

Turbo Granny - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese), Barbara Goodson (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.