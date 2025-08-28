Destination X fans all have same reaction to BBC final - ‘the best person won’

Destination X fans have been overjoyed by the winner of the hit BBC show 😍🚌

Destination X has crowned its first winner - and fans were very pleased.

Viewers flocked to social media to celebrate the result.

It comes after audiences managed to crack the location before the final even began.

This article contains full spoilers for Destination X season one. Including who won the grand finale.

The very first winner of Destination X has been revealed, and viewers are overjoyed. Fans have rushed to social media to celebrate the victory in tonight’s (August 28) concluding episode.

After weeks of twists and turns, the grand finale had a few more tricks waiting for the remaining players. Recap exactly what happened here.

Fans were left ‘emotional’ after the audience favourite - the people’s taxi driver - just missed out on making the final last night (August 27). Read more of the reactions here.

Eagle-eyed viewers were actually able to crack the location where the finale would end before it even began, using a clue from all the way back in the first episode. Talk about foreshadowing!

A second season is reportedly in the works, so this doesn’t look like it will be the X bus’s last journey. Find out more here.

Where was the final Destination X location?

Judith - Destination X | BBC/TwoFour

As the saying goes, all roads lead to Rome. It turns out that was true for Destination X with the final city visited being the ancient European city.

However, while the bus might have rolled into the iconic capital, that was not the end of the journey. The three finalists had to complete challenges to discover the actual final location.

It turned out to be the top of the Spanish Steps in Rome and Judith won the race to reach it first. She secured the £100,000 prize money and the victory.

Fans all say the same thing about Destination X final

Judith’s victory has gone down very well with fans of the show. They flocked to social media to react to the result with glee.

One wrote: “Yes, the best person won. Well done.” Another added: “Glad the right woman won.”

A fan said: “I'm so glad that Judith won! She's amazing.” One person echoed: “We are a nation united in celebrating Judith's win.”

Another fan added: “Was literally outcast by everyone from day 1, completely ignored by both Saskia and Josh in the final. Judith deserved this more than anyone.”

Speaking about what she will use the prize money for, Judith said: “I would definitely love to treat my family, I would love to travel more and go to parts of the world I have never seen. Just being able to set up a future for myself would be amazing.”

