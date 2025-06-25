Lee Carsley’s England U21 side will face the Netherlands in the Euro 2025 semi-final 🦁🦁🦁

The Young Lions are back in Euro U21 action tonight.

Lee Carsley’s team will face the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

But how can you watch the action at home?

The Young Lions quest to win back-to-back European titles will continue in just a few hours.

England’s under 21 side had a bit of a rocky time during the group stages earlier this month - culminating in a final game defeat against Germany U21s. However they put that behind them in the quarter-final and pulled off an impressive victory over Spain.

Lee Carsley’s team are back in Bratislava, the capital of host Slovakia, to face the Netherlands for a spot in the 2025 Euro U21s final at the weekend. But how can you tune in to watch from home?

What time is the England U21 semi-final on TV?

Harvey Elliott of U21 England | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The match in Bratislava is set to kick-off at 5pm this evening (June 25), but you might be wondering when the television coverage is set to begin. The TV broadcast will start at 4.40pm - so not a lot of time for build-up before the game.

If the Young Lions and the Netherlands can’t be separated after 90 minutes, there will be extra-time and even penalties. The broadcast is due to run until 7.30pm, but will include the full match, so don’t worry about missing out on if it extends later into the evening.

Which channel is the Euro U21 semi-final on?

Unlike the previous tournament, which the Young Lions won, the 2025 edition of the U21 Euros has been picked up by a broadcaster from the first kick in the group stages. Channel 4 has carried coverage of the full tournament - both on its main channel as well as its titular on demand platform and on More4.

England’s semi-final match against the Netherlands will be on Channel 4/ 4 HD - and you can also watch it live on the broadcaster’s catch-up service (formerly called 4oD/ All4). A TV licence is still required and it will be slightly behind the television broadcast - so you could run into spoilers on social media.

